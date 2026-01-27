BurdaLuxury appoints Meher Bajwa as editor-in-chief of travel + Leisure India & South Asia

BurdaLuxury has appointed Meher Bajwa as editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia. Bajwa will take on the role from January 28, 2026, reporting to Christoph Pagel, chief operating officer, BurdaLuxury.

In her new role, Bajwa will oversee the editorial direction of the brand across India and South Asia. The mandate includes expanding video-led storytelling and shaping editorial formats that reflect evolving travel consumption patterns in the region.

Bajwa has spent over 11 years at BurdaLuxury in senior editorial and digital roles. She began her career at the company as Associate Editor at Maxim, later becoming Deputy Editor, where she was involved in editorial direction, content production and feature planning.

Most recently, Bajwa served as deputy regional director of Digital Operations, leading digital editorial and SEO teams and working with technology and product teams on user experience initiatives.

Commenting on the appointment, Christoph Pagel said: “Indian travellers are among the most curious and influential in the world today. In recent years, it has become increasingly evident that the way our readers at Travel + Leisure India and South Asia engage with travel content is evolving. Our audience seek trusted, authentic, and culture-focused experiences that go far beyond destinations alone. Meher brings a fresh editorial perspective and cultural authenticity, combined with a data-driven background, which will help deepen the connection we have with our global audience and clients. For 2026, Meher will create and lead a series of new intellectual properties, such as T+L Trusted, building a strong and credible review system for the brand that will provide our audience with experience-driven insights and reinforce Travel + Leisure India and South Asia’s position at the forefront of the industry.”

Speaking about her new role, Meher Bajwa said: “Travel + Leisure India and South Asia stands for trust, taste, and editorial authority. As Editor-in-Chief, my focus is on building strategies around that trifecta that will continue to shape the evolution and growth of the brand in the region via editorial franchises designed to work across formats – more video series, signature events and stories that reflect how people in this region actually travel. I want Travel + Leisure India and South Asia to be the travel lifestyle brand readers recognise, rely on, and return to, no matter where they encounter it.”

The appointment follows the exit of Akshita M. Bhanj Deo, who stepped down from the role to focus on her family business.

Reflecting on her tenure, Bhanj Deo said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved with Travel + Leisure India and South Asia over the past year. As I shift my focus to my family business, I’d like to wish Meher every success in her new role.”