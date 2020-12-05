Burger King India appoints Kapil Grover as Chief Digital Officer

Grover joins Burger King India from Jubilant FoodWorks owned pizza brand Domino’s Pizza where he was the chief marketing officer.
Quick-service restaurant chain Burger King India has appointed Kapil Grover as chief digital officer. Grover joins the burger chain from Jubilant FoodWorks’ leading pizza brand Domino’s Pizza where he was the chief marketing officer.
This is also Grover’s second stint with Burger King. He was the CMO at Burger King India (2016-2018) before moving to Domino’s Pizza. With close to two decades in the industry, he has had stints with KFC India, Radico Khaitan and Luxor Writing Instruments in the past.