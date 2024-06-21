Burson announces leadership appointments in Asia-Pacific

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Adrian Warr will become South APAC CEO, Burson, as of September 16.
Burson, the global communications agency purpose-built to create value for clients through reputation, today announced market leader appointments across Asia-Pacific.
“In today’s fast-evolving environment, clients need the best talent and capabilities to solve their most complex challenges,” said HS Chung, North APAC CEO, Burson. “With our extensive footprint and reach across APAC, clients will gain access to a diverse team of specialists with decades of experience building and protecting reputation for multinational businesses in Asia and Asian enterprises overseas.”
“Innovation and creativity are at the heart of our commitment to delivering unparalleled value for our clients in APAC,” said Adrian Warr, who will become South APAC CEO, Burson, as of September 16. “Our world-class talent will lead through exceptional creative thinking and bring innovation in action to build reputation capital as a competitive advantage for our clients, today and into the future.”
Market leader appointments include:
Tom Horn, Market Leader, Burson Australia & New Zealand
Claire Li, CEO, Burson Greater China
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India
Marianne Admardatine, CEO, Burson Indonesia
Tsuyoshi Takemura, CEO, Burson Japan
Justin Then, CEO, Burson Malaysia
Rikki Jones, CEO, Burson Group Singapore and President, GCI Health Asia-Pacific
Cindy Lim, CEO, Burson Singapore
Wachiraporn Pornpitayalert, Market Leader, Burson Thailand
HS Chung will continue to lead Burson Korea as CEO in addition to her role as North APAC CEO.