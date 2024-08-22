Burson Group India appoints Dolly Tayal as managing director for Burson Genesis

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Burson, the global communications company purpose-built to create value for clients through reputation, today announced its organisational structure in India. Burson Group India will operate three leading brands including Burson Genesis, Hill & Knowlton India and GCI Health India.
Burson also announced the appointment of Dolly Tayal as managing director, Burson Genesis. Tayal will report to Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India.
“I am delighted to welcome Dolly to lead our clients and people under the Burson Genesis brand,” said Dharmaraj. “I am confident that her leadership will infuse teams with fresh energy and ideas, further enhancing our reputation for client excellence and innovation.”
Dharmaraj added, “As we continue to build the Burson brand in India, we will leverage the combined strengths and expertise of Genesis, Hill & Knowlton and GCI Health to consistently deliver exceptional results for our clients, enhancing their reputational capital.”
“In Burson Genesis, I see both the proud legacy and the promising future of public relations and communications in India,” noted Tayal. “It has been a privilege to be part of the Burson legacy and an honour to be entrusted with Burson Genesis. I am looking forward to working with our incredible team and helping our clients build reputation as a competitive advantage through purpose-driven creativity, innovative strategies and advanced technologies.”
Dolly Tayal brings a wealth of almost 20 years of comprehensive PR and integrated communications experience to her role as managing director at Burson Genesis. In her current capacity, she leads marquee client portfolios in collaboration with chief client officers while also managing the brand's operations. Her role includes overseeing the overall business interests and executing a vigorous growth strategy that encompasses both clients and people.
With a tenure spanning over 18 years at Burson Genesis, Dolly has held several pivotal roles. In 2016, she established the Brands, Sports, and Entertainment practice, leading it for over five years and transforming it into the firm's largest and most dynamic division. By 2021, her contributions as Senior Director to the Creativity and Integration vertical ensured that Burson Genesis consistently delivered on its brand promise while expanding its innovative service offerings. In 2023, as chief client officer, her sharp strategic counsel became highly sought after at the CXO level, solidifying her reputation as one of the most trusted advisors.