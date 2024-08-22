Burson Group India appoints Dolly Tayal as managing director for Burson Genesis

With a tenure spanning over 18 years at Burson Genesis, Dolly has held several pivotal roles. In 2016, she established the Brands, Sports, and Entertainment practice, leading it for over five years and transforming it into the firm's largest and most dynamic division. By 2021, her contributions as Senior Director to the Creativity and Integration vertical ensured that Burson Genesis consistently delivered on its brand promise while expanding its innovative service offerings. In 2023, as chief client officer, her sharp strategic counsel became highly sought after at the CXO level, solidifying her reputation as one of the most trusted advisors.