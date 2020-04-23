Burzin Mehta joins Indigo Consulting as National Creative Director

Jose Leon, president Indigo Consulting added, “For the last 8 quarters, brands have focussed almost entirely on data - perfecting the art of targeting audiences and the science of the right channel to engage them. This strategy is starting to plateau in terms of monetization, in proportion to the effort, investment and focus being committed to it. As a result, creative freedom has been heavily compromised. At Indigo Consulting, we believe experiential marketing and creative can continuously influence customers, provided it is driven by data and actionable insights. True to his nickname, “Buzz” will provide data-led creative leadership across all functions and regions so we can more effectively pursue our purpose of ‘Shaping Human Behaviour through Creativity, Data and Technology’.”