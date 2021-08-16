Business Today strengthens leadership team

Alok Nair holds a sterling record in providing management consulting and strategic breakthroughs across media, and catalysing transformation across key sectors.

Alok brings with him a deep understanding of the world of media, and has been a trailblazer in conceiving deep rooted strategic partnerships and IPs. In the past, he has worked with iconic media brands such as The Times of India, Network 18 and Bloomberg in various leadership capacities across Print, TV and Digital platforms. At Network 18, he spearheaded the Content & IPs vertical amongst other corporate responsibilities. Most of the IPs created by Alok are still the benchmark in the Business News space. Nair also headed a management consulting practice that developed growth strategies and sustainable turnarounds for media and non-media organizations.