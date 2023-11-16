buzzworks and Innovation Group appoints Satish Rajan as Group CMO

He will spearhead national and global marketing strategies, injecting fresh potential and innovation into the brand's endeavours.
buzzworks, India and Innovation Group, UAE have announced the appointment of Satish Rajan as Group Chief Marketing Officer. This leadership addition is poised to catalyse the company's growth and expand its influence within India's dynamic human resources sector and expand its global footprint.
With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Rajan brings a wealth of experience to his role. He has served as the vice president of marketing at Teamlease and held significant positions in companies such as Aryaka Networks, Columbus A/S, Kronos, SAP and Magnasoft. Rajan's diverse background and deep industry knowledge position him as a strategic asset for driving growth and success in his new role.
In his current capacity as Group CMO, he will own the business impact of marketing by strengthening the B2B (business), B2C (customers) and B2E (employees) brand image. He will also direct buzzworks towards the broader amplification and demand generation effort by harnessing the ideal mix of online and offline levers. Additionally, Rajan aims to set up the optimal marketing engine with the right-fit people, processes and tools for strategic depth, operational efficiency and speed of execution.
V C Karthic, founder, buzzworks India, stated, "With the addition of Satish Rajan to our team, we are taking another momentous stride towards advancing human capital. Satish's extensive experience and strategic vision align seamlessly with our mission to redefine excellence in HR services. We're thrilled to welcome him aboard and eagerly anticipate achieving new heights together."
Rajan holds a Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) and an MBA degree from Symbiosis Institute of International Business. On his appointment, he expressed, "I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter at buzzworks with great enthusiasm. Together, we can redefine excellence and build a brighter future for our clients and partners, elevating our presence on a global scale."