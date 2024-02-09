By mid-2024, Nitin Paranjpe will depart from Unilever

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nitin Paranjpe has spent 37 years with Unilever, including as CEO of Hindustan Unilever.
According to a report on ET, Unilever announced that Nitin Paranjpe, its chief people and transformation officer, would retire by mid-2024, marking about 37 years since he joined the consumer behemoth as a management trainee.
"For everything, Nitin has done for the organisation, I am incredibly appreciative. For the foreseeable future, he will remain the chair of Hindustan Unilever, by the way. And I am really appreciative that he will apply all of his knowledge and experience in that crucial position," Hein Schumacher, the CEO of Unilever, stated.
After beginning as a management trainee with Unilever's Indian division, Hindustan Lever (now Hindustan Unilever), in 1987, Paranjpe, has quickly advanced through the ranks.
Prior to taking over as president of the homecare division in 2013, he served as the youngest CEO at the Indian operation and led HUL for five prosperous years. Under his direction, yearly income increased from Rs 16,000 crore in 2008 to Rs 26,000 crore in 2013. In 2019, he served as Unilever's second COO of Indian descent.
Mairéad Nayager as the new chief people and transformation officer, effective 1 June.