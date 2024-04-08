Byju's Aakash appoints Deepak Mehrotra as MD & CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aakash Educational Services (AESL), a test preparatory services, has appointed Deepak Mehrotra as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). The decision comes at a pivotal moment for AESL, as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings in the competitive landscape of educational services.
Mehrotra is an accomplished leader with a proven track record in the FMCG, Telecom, and Education industries. With over thirty-five years of experience in executive roles, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive AESL's vision forward and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the education sector. Prior to joining AESL, he was the managing director at Ashirvad pipes. He has also worked at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints.
Deepak has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee, an MMS from JBIMS, and has completed an executive program from The Wharton School, Philadelphia (USA).
Commenting on his appointment, Deepak Mehrotra expressed his enthusiasm for leading AESL into its next phase of growth. He emphasised the importance of leveraging technology and modern teaching methodologies to enhance the learning experience for students across the country. “I am honoured to join AESL, a pioneer in the education sector, and look forward to working closely with the talented team to deliver quality education and empower students to achieve their full potential,” said Mehrotra."
The appointment of Deepak Mehrotra is part of AESL's strategic vision to enhance its offerings, expand its reach, and create a positive impact on the education landscape. The company remains dedicated to fostering a culture of learning, growth, and innovation, with a focus on preparing students for success in their academic and professional endeavours.
Byju Raveendran, founder and chairman, BYJU'S expressed a warm welcome to Deepak stating, “As we enter the next phase of growth, it’s our pleasure to welcome Deepak to lead AESL. In his role as CEO, he will be responsible to deliver on our aggressive growth plan and to build on the significant momentum the company is currently experiencing. His business acumen and stellar record as the Managing Director for Pearson India will be pivotal in leading Aakash BYJU'S into its next phase of growth and impact.”
Shailesh Haribhakti, chairman, AESL, expressed his delight in having Deepak on board to steer the company at this critical juncture. “Deepak's appointment as the new leader of AESL marks an exciting milestone for our organisation. His strategic vision and proven operational expertise will be instrumental in solidifying our position as an industry leader,” he said.
As AESL embarks on this new chapter with Deepak Mehrotra at the helm, stakeholders, including students, parents, faculty, and investors, can expect continued excellence, innovation, and commitment to educational excellence.