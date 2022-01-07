BYJU'S appoints Adityan Kayalakal as Senior Director - Brand & Creative Strategy

Adityan has Over 14 years of experience working in different areas of the marketing industry spanning creative, digital, content, marketing, activation and film production and has worked with iconic brands such as Jeep, Budweiser, Mercedes-Benz, Nivea, Frooti, Tata Group, Virgin Mobile, ICICI Bank, UNICEF, Godrej Group, Skoda. In the Past, Adita has also worked with advertising agancies like, Publicis Groupe, BBH India, Rediffusion Group, Digitas India AND Bates CHI&Partner