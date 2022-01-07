BYJU'S appoints Adityan Kayalakal as Senior Director - Brand & Creative Strategy

Prior to this, he was the Director - Global Content & Media Distribution at NBA.
BYJU'S has recently roped in Adityan Kayalakal as senior director- brand & creative strategy. Adityan joined the edtech major from National Basketball Association, where he worked for more than 2 years as director - global content & media distribution. At BYJU'S, he will be heading social and digital efforts within the larger brand & creative strategy team.
Adityan has Over 14 years of experience working in different areas of the marketing industry spanning creative, digital, content, marketing, activation and film production and has worked with iconic brands such as Jeep, Budweiser, Mercedes-Benz, Nivea, Frooti, Tata Group, Virgin Mobile, ICICI Bank, UNICEF, Godrej Group, Skoda. In the Past, Adita has also worked with advertising agancies like, Publicis Groupe, BBH India, Rediffusion Group, Digitas India AND Bates CHI&Partner