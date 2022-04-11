BYJU’S appoints Amazon's Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as Vice-President, Technology

In his new role, Vedhanarayanan will be responsible for accelerating critical technologies to further scale BYJU’S tech and innovation prowess to define the future of learning. He will also build and lead a talented team of engineers, software development managers, product managers, program managers, and more. Commenting on the appointment, Anil Goel, President - Technology, BYJU’S, said, “We are delighted to have Vedhanarayanan on board. His strong expertise in tech innovation will further strengthen BYJU’S commitment to creating value in students' lives and providing them with high-quality learning opportunities. We look forward to working together and supporting him in achieving his goals.”