BYJU’S appoints ex-Amazon execs Sunil Sharma and Darshan Bhandari

Commenting on the appointments, Anil Goel, president - technology, BYJU’S, said, “Technology is at the heart of BYJU'S and the company's technology-first approach makes it home to some of the world's finest tech experts. I am delighted to welcome Sunil and Darshan as we continue to strengthen our tech foundation. While Sunil's expertise across technology, strategy, and execution will bolster BYJU’S ongoing initiatives to optimally leverage technological solutions and improve student experience, Darshan will play a key role in enhancing tech-led growth, providing support for improved front-end and back-end processes and helping us achieve our overarching digital and technology goals. I look forward to their expertise in helping us strengthen our innovation backbone and redefine learning for the next generation."