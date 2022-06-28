BYJU’S appoints Krishna Vedati as President of Global Growth and Strategic Initiatives

BYJU’S, the education technology company, today announced that Krishna Vedati has been named president of global growth and strategic initiatives for BYJU’S. Vedati, co-founder and CEO of Tynker, a BYJU’S company, will report to the company's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran and will join the company’s executive committee. Srinivas Mandyam, co-founder and chief technology officer of Tynker, will replace Vedati as Tynker’s CEO, and Kelvin Chong, Tynker co-founder and chief architect, now takes on the expanded role of chief technology officer. BYJU’S acquired the leading K-12 creative coding platform Tynker in September as part of its U.S. expansion.