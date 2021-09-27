BYJU’S appoints Puneet Bhirani as Senior Vice President-Operations

Before joining BYJU’S, Puneet was the chief executive officer of Ola Fleet and Group Chief Operating Officer at Ola across mobility, foods, and Ola electric. A CXO with over 24 years of cross-cultural experience across India, the UK, and the US, he brings on board his expertise in business transformation, new business setup & Expansion, business Development & Cost/ Resource Optimization across various domains. He has won several awards and accolades during his professional career and has helped initiate various philanthropic initiatives across companies. He has also been associated with brands like Ola, Digital Risk, MphasiS, Planet Asia, and Asea Brown Boveri.