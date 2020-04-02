BYJU's Arjun Mohan joins upGrad, India

upGrad India, the online education portal has recently appointed its new chief operating officer. Arjun Mohan, from BYJU's another edutech platform has been appointed as upGrad's new chief operating officer. Arjun Worked with BYJU's for around 11 years.
Prior to BYJU's, Arjun worked with Titan as national sales & operations manager for around 3 years. He has also worked with Tata Services, Rambus and Mentor Graphics in the past. Arjun has done his B.Tech from NIT, Calicut and also done his MBA from IIM, Kozhikode.