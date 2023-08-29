Byju's CBO, Prathyusha Agarwal and two senior executives step down amid operational challenges : Reports

The company has appointed Ramesh Karra to head the K-10 vertical.
Byju's, the edtech startup, is facing a setback as three senior executives have recently resigned from their positions as reported by Moneycontrol . This departure comes at a crucial juncture when the company is working towards stabilizing its operations and financial standing.
Among the departing executives is Prathyusha Agarwal, who served as the chief business officer at Byju's. Also resigning are Himanshu Bajaj, who held the position of business head for Byju's Tuition Centers, and Mukut Deepak, who was the business head for Class 4 to 10.
Prathyusha Agarwal had joined Byju's in February 2022, bringing with her a wealth of experience from her previous role as the chief consumer and data officer at Zee Entertainment Enterprises. She had an extensive background at Zee, holding senior positions for more than five years.
Mukut Deepak had been associated with Byju's for almost two years, while Himanshu Bajaj's tenure began in November 2021 when he was appointed to lead the Byju's Tuition Centers (BTC) division. Bajaj had joined Byju's from management consulting firm Kearney, and he had accumulated almost 16 years of experience at AT Kearney prior to that.