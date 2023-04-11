Byju's Mrinall Kanti Dey joins MobiKwik as Vice President of PR & Corporate Communications

Mrinall will be responsible for internal and external communications and building a comprehensive media strategy for MobiKwik.
MobiKwik, has announced the appointment of Mrinall Kanti Dey as vice-president – PR & Corporate Communications. With over 25 years of experience in managing communications for global brands across diverse industries, including telecom, FMCG, financial services and edtech, Mrinall brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new role.
Prior to joining MobiKwik, Mrinall was the VP of Corporate Communications at BYJU’S, where he was responsible for building a comprehensive media strategy with a focus on crisis communications of BYJU’S and its group companies. Before that, he led the Media Strategy function at Weber Shandwick, one of the leading PR consultancy firms.
Prior to Weber, Mrinall was working with American Express as Assistant Vice-President - Public Affairs and Communications, India and Area Countries. He was responsible for external and internal communications with a focus on building thought leadership, strategizing on CSR campaigns, and generating awareness and demand for product offerings among key stakeholders. He has also worked with PepsiCo India and Bharti Airtel and started his career as a journalist with the Press Trust of India.
Commenting on his appointment, Upasana Taku, co-founder & COO, MobiKwik, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mrinall Kanti Dey to our leadership team. Mrinall's rich experience in communications and media strategy will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and expand our business. We are confident that he will help us take the MobiKwik brand to the next level."
Mrinall will be responsible for the overall PR and Corporate Communications mandate at MobiKwik, including building a comprehensive media strategy and reinforcing the company’s goals, aspirations, business objectives and impact.
"MobiKwik is a fintech pioneer and a well-established name in the industry, and I am excited to be part of this dynamic organization. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to reinforce the company's vision, goals, and impact through a comprehensive media strategy. It's an exciting time for MobiKwik, and I am eager to collaborate with the leadership team and help drive the company's continued growth and success," said Mrinall Kanti Dey on his appointment.