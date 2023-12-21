BYJU's Vineet Singh quits

He was working as Head - Brand, Marketing and Creative Strategy, Founder's Office at BYJU'S.
BYJU's global head of brand, marketing and creative strategy, Vineet Singh has moved on from the company after working for more than 2 years. Singh donned multiple hats at BYJU'S on an everyday basis and across time-zones. He was also leading PR for all international markets helmed from the US. Additionally, he also led initiatives for the founder's office including strategic relationships with both the public and private sector.
Vineet shared the news on his LinkedIn page and expressed gratitude to his team. He also quoted :"Embrace challenges, swing hard, and never forget: greatness is not a destination but a relentless pursuit."
With over 17 years of experience, before joining BYJU’S, Vineet was the group chief marketing officer of Embassy Group and WeWork India. During his stint at Digitas, he played an instrumental role in shaping marketing and digital strategies for brands like Nestle, JK Tyres, Make my trip, etc. At Google India, he led the media and platform sales for emerging business groups and government agencies. Having worked with clients from various verticals including education, e-commerce, travel, auto, and government, he also had the opportunity to work on automation-related projects and developed expertise in display advertising in the Indian market.