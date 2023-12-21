BYJU's Vineet Singh quits

With over 17 years of experience, before joining BYJU’S, Vineet was the group chief marketing officer of Embassy Group and WeWork India. During his stint at Digitas, he played an instrumental role in shaping marketing and digital strategies for brands like Nestle, JK Tyres, Make my trip, etc. At Google India, he led the media and platform sales for emerging business groups and government agencies. Having worked with clients from various verticals including education, e-commerce, travel, auto, and government, he also had the opportunity to work on automation-related projects and developed expertise in display advertising in the Indian market.