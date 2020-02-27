ByteDance appoints Kunaal Bhardwaj as Head India Business Solutions Marketing

He joins the company from Hashtag Poker.
ByteDance India has recently appointed Kunaal Bhardwaj as head India business solutions marketing. He will be a part of the global marketing team at ByteDance. Prior to this, Kunaal was working with Hashtag Poker as Chief Marketing Officer, where he was also the co-founder of MetaiPro Gaming.
With an experience of around 18 years in the industry, Kunaal has worked with media groups like ABP Networks and Dainik Bhaskar group. He has also worked ad agencies like J.Walter Thompson, Havas Media Group and Saatchi&Saatchi in the past. He has done his MBA from IIM Kozhikode.