ByteDance's Rohan Tyagi joins Triller as VP Marketing, India

He was the Associate Director of Marketing at ByteDance.
Triller, the music video app has recently appointed ByteDance's Rohan Tyagi as vice president marketing, India. Rohan was working as the associate director, marketing with ByteDance and was responsible for brand marketing and strategy for TikTok India. Prior to this, Rohan worked with Zee Media Corporation for around 2 years as
An engineering graduate, Rohan started his career as web associate with Corporate Executive Board in 2010 and has also worked with ABP News for around 5 years as product and marketing head, digital in the past.