Bzinga appoints Samir Gupta as Chief Business Officer

BZINGA, India’s first and only inverse auction platform in the e-commerce space, today announced the appointment of Samir Gupta as their chief business officer. BZINGA is a unique bid/auction Mobile App platform where users can get brand new products delivered to their doorstep by placing the ‘Lowest Unique Bid’ on them. It is a platform, where one can bid and buy branded products at a great market value.
In his role, Samir will oversee business growth, product, technology, capital allocation & implement the company’s brand positioning and deliver to the customer experience by building an inclusive & entrepreneurial culture across teams.
An alumnus of SRCC and an MBA from IMI, Samir has more than 20 years of experience in delivering customer value, creating high-performance teams, raising capital, setting up greenfield ventures & operating large business divisions. Samir has earlier led cross-functional teams across industry verticals of e-commerce and lifestyle working at brands such as Paytm, Stan Chart Research & Tech, GolfLan among other brands to deliver growth.
“I am delighted to be joining the Bzinga team at this stage of growth of the business,” said Samir Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Bzinga. “I came on board Bzinga because of the business focus required on creating greater customer value by enhancing Bzinga’s most efficient and transparent e-commerce offering.”
“We believe Bzinga has a great business model and a talented team that uniquely positions itself to capitalize on the ever-changing e-commerce market in our country. As the industry evolves, we look forward to furthering our progress in key strategic areas, especially as we continue to integrate & improve upon the many customer innovations to our business introduced over the past year.