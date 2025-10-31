Calcetto International appoints Pallavi Mohan as Head of Marketing & Communications

Calcetto International, the Indian footwear company has announced the appointment of Pallavi Mohan as its new head of marketing & communications.

With over two decades of rich experience across India and international markets including New York (USA), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, Pallavi brings a powerful blend of global perspective and local market insight. She has successfully led marketing and communications for leading brands such as Samsung, DLF, Café Coffee Day, Target (US retail) and Sports Station, where she handled portfolios for world-renowned labels like Nike, Levi’s, Dockers, Aigner and Ferragamo.

Most recently, she headed marketing and communications at BLS International, driving strategic visibility, digital growth and corporate reputation for the global visa services giant.

Statement from Pallavi Mohan: “I’m truly delighted to join Calcetto, an Indian brand with such strong purpose and vision. It’s an exciting time to be part of this journey, the brand is in full expansion mode, and store openings are happening in quick succession. Tomorrow, I’ll be heading to Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for the opening of our new store at Prozone Mall.”

“What makes Calcetto special is its commitment to creating employment opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, while also offering inclusive roles for individuals with special needs. This purpose-driven approach, blending business growth with human impact is truly inspiring.”