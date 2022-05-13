Campbell Wilson appointed new Air India CEO

Wilson started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. He then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016. Wilson then worked as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales, and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.