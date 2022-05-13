Campbell Wilson appointed new Air India CEO

Wilson previously worked as CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).
Tata Sons today announced Campbell Wilson’s appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Managing Director (MD) of Air India. The Air India board approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals.
Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines. He is the CEO of Scoot, the wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).
Commenting on the appointment, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Air India said, “I am delighted to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions. Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia. I look forward to working with him in building a world-class airline.”
Wilson started off as a Management Trainee with SIA in New Zealand in 1996. He then worked for SIA in Canada, Hong Kong, and Japan before returning to Singapore in 2011 as the founding CEO of Scoot, which he led until 2016. Wilson then worked as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing of SIA, where he oversaw Pricing, Distribution, eCommerce, Merchandising, Brand & Marketing, Global Sales, and the airline’s overseas offices, before returning for a second stint as the CEO of Scoot in April 2020.