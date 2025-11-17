Canara HSBC Life Insurance appoints Dinesh Tak as chief agency officer

Canara HSBC Life Insurance has named Dinesh Tak as chief agency officer, adding leadership capacity to support the company’s effort to strengthen and expand its proprietary distribution network. In his new role, Tak will oversee the development of the agency channel, including team expansion and long-term capability building aimed at deepening customer engagement. He will report to Anuj Mathur, managing director and chief executive officer.

Welcoming Dinesh to the leadership team, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said: “We view Agency channel as one of the critical elements in establishing long term customer trust for Canara HSBC Life. Dinesh’s deep understanding of the insurance landscape, his strategic acumen, and his ability to inspire high-performing teams make him a strong addition to our leadership team. We are excited to have him on board as we build a future-ready agency model that caters to the diverse needs of the modern, financially aware consumer of today and unlocks the next phase of growth for the company.”

Commenting on his appointment, Dinesh Tak said, “I am very excited to join Canara HSBC Life Insurance at a time when the industry is undergoing deep transformation and renewed regulatory momentum. The agency business presents an opportunity to further expand the access of protection, savings, and retirement products in every corner of India. I look forward to cultivating an agile and customer-first agency network that enhances how we deliver value and create lasting impact.”

Tak brings more than two decades of experience in sales and distribution within the insurance sector. His previous roles include positions at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Axis Max Life Insurance. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IMT Ghaziabad.