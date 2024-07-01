Canon India onboards Toshiaki Nomura as new president and CEO

Expressing his enthusiasm on taking on the new role of spearheading Canon’s business strategy and operations in India, Nomura said, “India’s vibrant and dynamic market offers immense potential, and Canon India is at an exciting stage in its growth journey, by harnessing these opportunities and expanding into new segments. I am thrilled and honored to lead the company through this transformative phase and collaborate with my talented team. Along with continuing our focus on strengthening core business of imaging and printing, I am particularly excited about contributing to development of new businesses such as surveillance, business solutions and industrial printing. By deeply understanding and addressing the unique requirements of the Indian market, it will be my endeavor to ensure our customers are consistently delighted with our high-quality products and services.”