Canva names Nirmal Govind as chief algorithms officer

Canva has acquired AI-powered creative optimisation startup MangoAI and appointed its co-founder Nirmal Govind as its first chief algorithms officer. The move signals a deeper focus on performance-led AI within the company’s global product ecosystem.

MangoAI was founded by Nirmal Govind and Vinith Misra. The startup built a closed-loop reinforcement learning system to optimise video ads using real-world performance data, reducing the time and cost of identifying high-performing creatives.

Canva was founded by Melanie Perkins, Cliff Obrecht and Cameron Adams. It has expanded from a design tool into a visual communication platform serving consumers, teams and educational institutions.

Announcing the development on LinkedIn, Govind wrote: “Canva has acquired MangoAI! Over the past year, Vinith Misra and I have been quietly building MangoAI: an AI-powered creative optimisation platform for video advertising. We created a closed-loop reinforcement learning system that continuously improves video ads using real-world performance signals - increasing effectiveness while reducing the time and cost it takes to find what works.

It turns out that what we built strongly aligns with where Canva, one of the world’s most impactful creative platforms, is heading. Today, I’m excited to share that MangoAI has been acquired by Canva, and that I’m joining as its first chief algorithms officer. I’ll be helping shape how data, algorithms, and AI power more personalized experiences across the product..."