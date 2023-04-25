Capri Global Capital appoints Basant Dhawan as its Group CMO

This includes brand marketing, brand building, strategic communications, digital and social media marketing strategies. His role will be instrumental in scaling the company’s growth in new and existing markets and broadening the organization’s reach. Dhawan will be responsible for devising strategies and overseeing overall marketing efforts that will in turn reinforce strong brand recognition and elevate equity across India. Dhawan will focus on establishing a strategic brand roadmap for the entire consortium of company’s brands operating within multiple business segments across Metro cities, Tier II and Tier III Markets.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) and part of the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index, CGCL operates in high-growth segments such as MSME Loans, Affordable Housing Finance, Gold Loans, and Construction Finance.

Commenting on the appointment, Rajesh Sharma, managing director, Capri Global Capital Ltd said, “We are on an exciting journey of growth with an unwavering commitment to serve an unbanked population of the country. We are excited to have Basant Dhawan joining our team of accomplished and dedicated leaders as we evolve our business into new areas, grow our regional footprint, and vision to position ourselves as a game changer in credit inclusion. We are confident that his unrivaled acumen, unwavering commitment to delivering results and fostering creativity will propel the marketing efforts of the company and reinforce our brand strength in today's ever-evolving digital landscape”.