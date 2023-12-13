Captain Steel India appoints Abinash Mishra as Chief Marketing Officer

Before joining Captain Steel India, Mishra held National leadership positions at Dalmia Bharat Group
Captain Steel India has announced the appointment of Abinash Mishra as its chief marketing officer. Before joining Captain Steel India, Mishra held National leadership positions at Dalmia Bharat Group, including head of key accounts, head of value added business, and director of sales for North Eastern Business Unit in Dalmia Cement. He also served in Transformational Leadership roles at Lafarge HOLCIM (Ambuja and ACC Cement), PIDILITE, and JK CEMENT-like organisations.
Throughout his illustrious career, Abinash has led high-performing sales and marketing teams, managing B2C and B2B segments. He has been instrumental in shaping innovative business models to bolster market share, profitability, revenue, and customer satisfaction across operations. His commendable track record includes exceptional results in cement, White Cement, Microfine Cement, Construction Chemicals, Concrete, and Green value-added products.
Managing Director of Captain Steel India, Avinash Agrawalla, expressed excitement about Abinash's appointment, noting, "His deep expertise in the Building Material Segment will elevate Captain Steel to a leading national platform, aligning with our vision for innovative products and winning markets with valued added customer-centric approach.”
On his appointment, Mishra conveyed, "I am deeply honoured by the trust and responsibility Captain Steel India Limited has entrusted in me. I eagerly look forward to steering this transformative change, working closely with the esteemed Board of Captain Steel India."