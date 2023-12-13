Captain Steel India appoints Abinash Mishra as Chief Marketing Officer

Captain Steel India has announced the appointment of Abinash Mishra as its chief marketing officer. Before joining Captain Steel India, Mishra held National leadership positions at Dalmia Bharat Group, including head of key accounts, head of value added business, and director of sales for North Eastern Business Unit in Dalmia Cement. He also served in Transformational Leadership roles at Lafarge HOLCIM (Ambuja and ACC Cement), PIDILITE, and JK CEMENT-like organisations.