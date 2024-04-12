Captain Steel India appoints Amar Prakash as national head - marketing & strategy (SLM)

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Captain Steel India, a steel manufacturer company, announced the appointment of Amar Prakash as its national head - marketing and strategy (SLM).
With over two decades of dynamic leadership in marketing, Prakash will bring a wealth of experience in steering large teams and crafting innovative marketing strategies across diverse sectors on a nationwide scale.
In his new endeavour with Captain Steel India, he will be bringing TMT category closer to consumers, making it a more involved category and help in growing the Brand Equity of Captain Steel. His focus will be on leveraging consumer and trade insights to build an engaging 360-degree sales and marketing ecosystem, creating a comprehensive communication strategy for the brand and work towards national aspiration of Captain Steel India by rapidly scaling up.
"Amar Prakash’s expertise in diverse categories will be instrumental in elevating Captain Steel to a leading national platform, aligning with our vision for innovative products and winning markets with a strong customer-centric approach", said Abinash Mishra, chief marketing officer, Captain Steel India.
"I eagerly look forward to this exciting journey with Captain Steel India Limited', added Amar Prakash.
In his last organisation, Dalmia Cement (Bharat), Amar Prakash contributed towards transitioning Cement Category from Commodity to Brand. During his tenure, Amar spearheaded transformation of the value-for-money brand 'Konark Cement' by repositioning into an emotionally resonant powerhouse.
Prakash’s professional journey is marked by his proficiency in vibrant industries such as Cement, Telecom and Advertising as he worked with Dalmia Cement (Bharat), Reliance Communications and Sistema Shyam Teleservices. His keen insight into consumer needs, coupled with his adeptness in rural marketing, has consistently propelled brands towards success. Amar is credited with creating synergy of radical innovation and process orientation.