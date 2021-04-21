Carat India appoints Dipika Bhasin as Executive Vice President

Commenting on her new role, Dipika Bhasin added, “I am excited to be part of Carat India and to be working with an inclusive and diverse team. I would want to focus on expanding our footprint by strengthening seamless planning, digital transformation and innovation in the media space to help our clients grow. The commitment of the Carat team to deliver value for clients and partners are reckoned by the industry. It is a homecoming for me and I really look forward to strengthening the portfolio of our team offerings in collaboration with dentsu international. Looking forward to partner at all levels and deliver growth and value consistently.”