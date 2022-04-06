Carat India appoints Sayami Podder as Associate Vice President - Strategy

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kotwani said, “Talent today is the key differentiator that clients look for. Our core focus is to always ensure that we have the best talent that comes on board and joins the Carat family. Sayami’s diverse expertise across data & analytics, research, communication planning and media strategy, is certainly something that will drive growth for the clients. We see her as the ideal team player to lead Carat’s vision of ‘Designing for People’ in the West & South markets.”