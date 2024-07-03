Carat India elevates Harsimran Singh as its associate director

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Harsimran is experienced in brand management, business strategy, design thinking, and strategic planning.
Carat India has promoted Harsimran Singh to the role of associate director. He held the role of group head at the Bangalore office of Carat India. He shared details about his new position in his LinkedIn update.
He has had significant roles at companies like Mindshare, MEC, and Initiative throughout his career. While at Mindshare, he worked as a media manager, concentrating on planning, strategy, coordination, and client servicing.
He served as a business partner at DDB Mudra Group, worked as a business manager at MEC, and was a media manager at Initiative while managing client servicing at Four Eleven Communications.