CarDekho appoints Mayank Gupta as CFO

CarDekho Group, India’s leading auto-tech company, has further fortified its leadership team by appointing Mayank Gupta as chief financial officer. Mayank will oversee financial, compliance, legal and investor relations areas and will also be responsible for managing the processes for financial planning and reporting, risk management, etc as the company looks ahead to an IPO. Operating out of the CarDekho Gurugram office, he will be reporting to CarDekho CEO & Co-Founder Amit Jain.
Mayank Gupta brings in rich experience of over 20 years, including 14 years at GE. He has also worked with leading corporate brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Ecom Express and Tata 1mg.
Before joining CarDekho, Mayank was with Tata 1mg where he was instrumental in the e-health startup 1mg’s strategic stake sale to the Tata group. He also helped e-logistics startup Ecom Express scale-up 4x profitably while raising multiple rounds of capital. At GE, he was the CFO of its three businessesin South Asia - Oil and Gas, Transportation and Aviation businesses, and also worked across the world in various businesses. He had played a key role in helping GE bag the largest ‘Make in India’ project from Indian Railways.
Amit Jain – CEO & co-founder CarDekho Group,said, “2021 has been a remarkable year for CarDekho, as the company has entered the Unicorn Club. As we move forward I am delighted to welcome Mayank Gupta to the CarDekho family. Mayank’s proven track record of leadership, strategic thinking and financial acumenwill benefit the company in the next phase of its growth.His knowledge will contribute to strategizing financial priorities as we scale our operations and pursue our path to profitability.”
Speaking on his association with CarDekho Group, Mayank Gupta said: “I am excited to be a part of a growing company and its talented team which has achieved several milestones in the past.Now as a part of the leadership group, I will work to ensure the company execute its strategic plan, accelerate its growth and deliver value for its stakeholders.”