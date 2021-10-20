CarDekho appoints Mayank Gupta as CFO

Before joining CarDekho, Mayank was with Tata 1mg where he was instrumental in the e-health startup 1mg’s strategic stake sale to the Tata group. He also helped e-logistics startup Ecom Express scale-up 4x profitably while raising multiple rounds of capital. At GE, he was the CFO of its three businessesin South Asia - Oil and Gas, Transportation and Aviation businesses, and also worked across the world in various businesses. He had played a key role in helping GE bag the largest ‘Make in India’ project from Indian Railways.