CarDekho appoints Network18's Mayank Jain as CEO - New Auto

CarDekho group, part of GirnarSoft which runs varous auto platforms in India such as CarDekho, BikeDekho, Zigwheels, Powerdrift, Gaadi, TrucksDekho etc. has recently roped in Mayank Jain as its CEO for the new AutoTech business at the group. Mayank joins the auto portal group from Network 18 Media, where he was the CEO - Hindi News cluster for more than 2 years. Prior to that, Jain worked with Star TV Network for around 3 years as senior vice president.