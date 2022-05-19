CarDekho appoints Parthasarathy V S as an Independent Director

He has, in the past, held several industry forum positions as a Chairman of Sustainable Council of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) – 2021, President – Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry (2019-2020), Chairman of Association of Finance Profession of India (AFPI) (2015-2020), besides working closely with Ministry of Finance through CFO Board, and on global advisory boards for CISCO/ SAP. He continues to leverage his knowledge and experience for collaborative initiatives across different levels.