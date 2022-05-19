CarDekho appoints Parthasarathy V S as an Independent Director

Partha currently serves as the non-executive non-independent Vice-Chairman of Allcargo Logistics
CarDekho Group, India’s leading auto-tech company has appointed Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivas as an independent director. The appointment is in line with the company’s objective of strengthening its board and overall Corporate Governance within the CarDekho Group. The company is gearing up for its IPO (Initial Public Offering) in the next 12-14 months.
Partha currently serves as the non-executive non-independent Vice-Chairman of Allcargo Logistics, an independent director of recently listed Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Imperial Auto Industries Limited, IAI Industries Limited, Greencell Mobility Private Limited, and serves as Director of Rudi Multi Trading Company Limited, Kids Clinic India Limited (Cloudnine) and ECU Worldwide. He’s a passionate social worker through his contribution to SEWA and Catalyst. He is also the Chairman Nominee on the Board of Governance at the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE).
With 36+ years of experience in various globally reputed organizations across a wide range of sectors, Mr. Parthasarathy has built several high performing teams and businesses. Partha is a seasoned business leader and has worked with the Mahindra Group in leadership position for more than two decades and with Xerox for 14 years. He’s a Chartered Accountant from ICAI and ICAEW, UK, and an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program (2011).
Parthasarathy has received Lifetime Achievement Awards for his leadership roles like Business World - Yes Bank Hall of Fame Award, Best CFO of India Award by IMA Corporate Excellence Awards, Digital Icon of India Award by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and CIO 100 – Hall of Fame, amongst others.
He has, in the past, held several industry forum positions as a Chairman of Sustainable Council of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) – 2021, President – Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry (2019-2020), Chairman of Association of Finance Profession of India (AFPI) (2015-2020), besides working closely with Ministry of Finance through CFO Board, and on global advisory boards for CISCO/ SAP. He continues to leverage his knowledge and experience for collaborative initiatives across different levels.
Amit Jain, co-founder & CEO, CarDekho Group, said, ‘We are delighted to have Partha join our board. His diversified rich experience will help us further strengthen corporate governance as we prepare for our IPO and the next phase of growth.’