CarDekho Group appoints Rahul Shetty as Group Chief Product Officer

CarDekho Group has announced the appointment of Rahul Shetty as its group chief product officer (CPO). With nearly two decades of experience across product strategy, technology innovation, and digital transformation, Rahul will play a pivotal role in driving the next phase of growth across the Group’s diverse Autotech, Fintech, and Insurtech platforms.

A Computer Science & Engineering graduate from MIT Manipal, Rahul brings a stellar track record of building and scaling digital products used by millions. He has led zero-to-one innovation as well as growth-stage product portfolios across B2C and B2B ecosystems.

In his new role, Rahul will spearhead product vision and strategy across the CarDekho Group portfolio, focusing on enhancing customer experiences, accelerating innovation, and deepening ecosystem engagement. He will lead initiatives that strengthen the Group’s position as a product-first, tech-forward organization across India and Southeast Asia.

On his joining, Rahul stated “It is an honour to take on the role of chief product officer at CarDekho Group. “Being part of a company that aims to redefine the auto and finance industries through technology and customer-centric innovation is truly exciting. I look forward to building impactful products, enhancing user journeys, and contributing to long-term, sustainable growth.”

Rahul joins CarDekho from BYJU’S, where he served as vice president – products and led the growth of the InstaLearn vertical. He has also held leadership roles at Toppr, Global Delight, and Robosoft Technologies, and has been the founder of GrowthBeats Technology Pvt. Ltd., highlighting his entrepreneurial mindset and hands-on approach to product development.

CarDekho Group continues to invest in next-generation digital infrastructure, AI-driven platforms, and personalized user experiences. With Rahul’s appointment, the Group reinforces its commitment to building category-defining solutions at the intersection of auto, finance, and insurance.