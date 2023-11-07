CarDekho Group elevates Charu Kishnani to Chief Marketing Officer

Previously, she was working as EVP-marketing.
Auto-tech solution provider, CarDekho Group, has elevated its EVP-marketing Charu Kishnani to the position of group chief marketing officer (CMO). Charu’s journey with Car Dekho traces back to the company’s inception 15 years ago.
From starting her career as an intern to being responsible for the group’s global marketing strategy, expansion and growth trajectory, all in a span of just 15 years, is truly Charu’s unicorn success story in itself! In her new role, Charu will head the marketing for the entire Group, including CarDekho, BikeDekho, InsuranceDekho, Rupyy, and Zigwheels. She will continue to drive revenue growth by spearheading marketing strategies, conducting market research, and fostering collaboration with cross-functional teams to take the group global.
Charu Kishnani, chief marketing officer of CarDekho Group, said, “I am truly honored and excited to take on the role of chief marketing officer for CarDekho Group. In an era where job-hopping is considered a growth strategy, I chose a different path with a firm belief that loyalty, adaptability and personal disruption can lead to exemplary career growth and impact. Just as I did, young professionals can also discover profound learning and growth opportunities within their organization should they be willing to outgrow themselves and pursue bolder challenges. I am deeply grateful for the support of my family and my colleagues at the CarDekho Group for being a part of this exciting journey. ``
Amit Jain, CEO & cofounder, CarDekho Group said, “Charu has been an invaluable part of the organization and has shown complete dedication and exceptional strategic approach to the roles assigned to her. Charu’s elevation as the CMO of the Group aligns with the organization's vision of honoring, safeguarding and reciprocating the trust that our leaders and stakeholders place in us by growing together!”
In the past, Charu has been a key driver in successful marketing campaigns like "Badhte India Ka Bharosa," "Bharosa Karke Dekho," and "Sapna Re" that positioned CarDekho Group as a reliable and convenient choice for consumers in the automotive industry. Through her strategic market acumen, Charu has built campaigns that resonate deeply with the audience, instilling loyalty towards the Group's services. These campaigns have fostered trust, reliability, and convenience, conveying that we are the preferred destination for consumers seeking reliable solutions in the automotive sector.”