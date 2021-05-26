CarDekho strengthens its Product and Tech leadership teams

CarDekho Group has fortified its leadership team by making five engineering and product leadership appointments at their Gurgaon office.

Sandeep Singh and Mayank Kapoor joined as vice president – Engineering, Manjeet Dahiya came as vice president – Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Sciences, Dharmesh Gandhi joined as vice president – Products, and Aditya Kumar as vice president - Product Strategy and Analytics. They all will be reporting to CarDekho Group’s chief product & technology officer, Vivek Srivastava.