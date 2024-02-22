CARE Hospitals Group names Shalabh Dang as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He has also worked with organisations such as Philips, Vodafone, TATA Teleservices, Fortis Healthcare, Etisalat, and Idea.
CARE Hospitals, an Indian healthcare group, announces the appointment of Shalabh Dang as its chief sales and marketing officer.
His previous stint was with Red.Health as chief business officer. He has also worked with organisations such as Philips, Vodafone, TATA Teleservices, Fortis Healthcare, Etisalat, and Idea.
Jasdeep Singh, group CEO of CARE Hospitals, said, "We are delighted to welcome Shalabh Dang to CARE Hospitals as our chief sales and marketing officer. His extensive experience and proven track record in healthcare and other industries make him an invaluable asset to our organization. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further enhance our brand and outreach."
"I am honored to be a part of CARE Hospitals, a renowned institution committed to providing quality healthcare. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the organization, and together with the team, we will continue to make a positive impact on the country’s healthcare landscape." Dang commented in a statement.