Cargill announces new leadership appointments

Cargill has announced key leadership appointments to bolster its strategic operations and growth in India, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and people-first values. Ravinder Balain has been named the country president for Cargill in India and Dheeraj Talreja joins as vice president and managing director for Food South Asia.

Advertisment

Ravinder Balain joined Cargill in 2024 and now takes on the country leadership role in addition to his enterprise role as the senior managing director for Cargill’s Animal Nutrition & Health business. He will be leading strategic collaboration across all Cargill enterprises and functions in India. In this new role, he will spearhead the company’s India operations and market growth, strengthen government and stakeholder engagement, ensure business continuity, and advise the global executive team on India’s evolving landscape.

Ravi will also continue to oversee Cargill’s Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH) business in South Asia, ensuring the delivery of Cargill’s nutritional core into high-quality and innovative nutrition solutions through renowned brands like Purina, Provimi & Vetcare. Spanning a career of over 33 years, his prior experience includes serving as Managing Director for South Asia and Southeast Asia at Corteva Agrisciences (DuPont), besides spending more than three decades in senior global and regional marketing roles at DuPont, where he focused on market creation and talent capability building.

“India is a strategic growth market for Cargill, and I am honored to lead our efforts here,” said Ravinder Balain. “Our focus will be on deepening partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering sustainable solutions that support our customers and communities. Together, we will build on Cargill’s strong foundation and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Dheeraj Talreja joins Cargill as vice president and managing director, food South Asia. He is a seasoned professional with a distinguished career spanning over two decades across diverse industries and geographies, including food ingredients, specialty chemicals, and manufacturing. Most recently, he was leading AAK India, South Asia & Sub-Saharan Africa, where he drove the company’s transformation from a joint venture to a wholly owned entity. He has also held senior leadership roles at Huntsman Singapore, where he was instrumental in driving commercial strategy and operational turnaround across North East and South East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other high-growth markets. At Cargill, he will be responsible for delivering on Food APAC strategic priorities, including driving innovation, operational excellence, and customer engagement across South Asia.

“I am excited to join Cargill at this pivotal moment. India’s food, health and nutrition landscape is evolving rapidly. I look forward to working with our teams, partners and stakeholders to deliver innovative, nutritious, customer-centric solutions and driving Cargill’s purpose of nourishing the world. Cargill’s legacy and values resonate deeply with me, and I am committed to driving the impact agenda in this key geography for Cargill.”