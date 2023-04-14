Cargill appoints Aparna Rao as India Leader for Cargill Business Services

“I am thrilled to be part of Cargill which has been nourishing the world in a safe and sustainable way over the 156 years. I am impressed with the breadth and scale of Cargill Business Services in India with two centres in Bangalore and Gurgaon that provides a wide range of services including Finance, IT, Data, Analytics, Human Resources, Procurement, Transportation and Logistics, Trade Execution, Ocean Transportation, Compliance, Project Management amongst others. I am looking forward to working with colleagues and the organization to drive our strategic, people and culture priorities while continuing to position CBS as a Great Place to Work,” said Aparna Rao, India Head of Cargill Business Services.