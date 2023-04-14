Cargill appoints Aparna Rao as India Leader for Cargill Business Services

Aparna takes over this role from Sumit Gupta, who recently transitioned to another leadership role within Cargill.
Cargill announced the appointment of Aparna Rao as the India leader for Cargill Business Services (CBS), the shared services division of Cargill. As a part of her role, she will provide strategic leadership for CBS in India, spearhead critical initiatives and drive a people-first culture. Additionally, she will be an integral member of the CBS global leadership team based in Bengaluru, India. Aparna takes over this role from Sumit Gupta, who recently transitioned to another leadership role within Cargill.
“We are thrilled to have Aparna joining us in our global leadership team. India is a strategic location for Cargill Business Services, and a critical enabler of our Global Operations. As we continue to strengthen our shared services capabilities, Aparna’s extensive leadership experience in the shared services industry will further help us generate significant value for our employees and customers globally.” said Kim Skanson, president and Global Leader for Cargill Business Services.
With over two decades of experience managing large cross-functional teams, cultivating, and nurturing global teams, and leveraging distinct talent pools within multinational corporations, Aparna brings a wealth of knowledge to her role at Cargill. Prior to joining Cargill, she was heading the Bayer’s Shared Services Center in Bengaluru and was a member of their South Asia country leadership team. Aparna has extensive expertise in finance, operations, knowledge management, and talent development and has previously worked with Monsanto Holdings, Tesco HSC, and Hewlett Packard.
“I am thrilled to be part of Cargill which has been nourishing the world in a safe and sustainable way over the 156 years. I am impressed with the breadth and scale of Cargill Business Services in India with two centres in Bangalore and Gurgaon that provides a wide range of services including Finance, IT, Data, Analytics, Human Resources, Procurement, Transportation and Logistics, Trade Execution, Ocean Transportation, Compliance, Project Management amongst others. I am looking forward to working with colleagues and the organization to drive our strategic, people and culture priorities while continuing to position CBS as a Great Place to Work,” said Aparna Rao, India Head of Cargill Business Services.
Based in Bengaluru, Aparna holds an ACMA in Cost and Management Accounting from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWAI), Bengaluru, and holds a Commerce degree from Bangalore University.
Cargill Business Services (CBS) India is a global multi-function shared services hub providing services across multiple business functions and processes - finance, IT, source to pay, transportation and logistics, and HR. It currently operates out of two centres in Bengaluru and Gurugram and has over 3,500 employees.