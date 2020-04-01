Carlton D'Silva quits Hungama Digital Services

Prior to Hungama, Carlton headed the creative Department at Internet Resources. He then moved to Hungama in its early days in 1999 and was instrumental in creating the brand it is today. Carlton has been on the Jury Panel of the Cannes Advertising Awards in 2012. He is also on the jury of the Abby Awards (Ad Club of Bombay), Yahoo Big Idea Chair & was part of the jury in the New York Ad festival in 2010 & the Adfest Asia in 2011.