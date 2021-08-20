Carnival Cinema promotes Kunal Sawhney as Chief Operating Officer

Kunal was earlier with Carnival Cinemas as senior vice president and is associated with the company for more than 7 years.
Carnival Cinemas, one of the leading multiplex chains of Dr. Shrikant Bhasi led Carnival Group has promoted Kunal Sawhney to the position of Chief Operating Officer. Kunal was earlier with Carnival Cinemas as senior vice president and is associated with the company for more than 7 years.
As a COO, Sawhney will head the Cinema Operations and HR, Engineering, Programming scheduling and Food & Beverages departments of Carnival Cinemas.
With a total experience of about 20 years, Sawhney has worked across mostly all designations in cinema operations till now starting right from a trainee team leader. Talking about Carnival Cinemas, he said "the vision is to provide service to patrons such that they feel it to be a second home and when they think of movies it will have to be at Carnival!"