Carnival Cinemas welcomes back Vishal Sawhney, elevated as the CEO

Talking about the association with Carnival Cinemas, Vishal Sawhney said, "I'm excited to be back, though was never distanced from Carnival. 18 months have been challenging for the entire industry, but having said that Carnival Cinemas has what it takes to continue on its path of growth and reach. The pandemic has slowed us down a bit but, with the leadership of Shrikant Bhasi and the teams' strength on the new strategic approach we will re-establish our positioning and deliverance to our customers."