Carnival Group announces Rajiv Kumar as CEO, Carnival Foods

Carnival Group, the prominent business conglomerate led by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi announces Rajiv Kumar as the chief executive officer of their food division Carnival Foods. Rajiv joined as a CEO in March 2021.
As the CEO, Rajiv will consolidate the food business across all group companies under one umbrella. The Food Business has two divisions, Farmse B2B and Purple Foods. Farmse B2B is serving business to business using classic distributor-led model for hotel, restaurant and catering (HoReCa) with frozen, ready-to-cook, ready-to-fry and dehydrated meals. Purple Foods is the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) business where the plan is to open 500 QSR outlets by year 2024 across India.
Talking about Carnival Foods, Rajiv Kumar said, “Our vision is not just for Carnival Foods but for Bharat. We want to be the Indian food industry game-changer that revolutionizes and jumpstart the food business, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities, empowers local markets through a connected community, creates jobs for local talent, commits to a responsible business with environment friendly supply chain and innovates for a better customer experience through intelligent automation and IoT to scale. Growing up as a small-town boy in Bokaro, I saw entrepreneurs dreaming of make it big but realizing that it was only possible in the big cities.”
Rajiv Kumar is an established food industry innovator with 18 years of experience across investment banking, wealth management and food technology. As a food evangelist for over 8 years now, Rajiv started his entrepreneurial journey in the food tech sector by setting up a chain of cloud kitchens.
Carnival Group is a growing conglomerate with diversified businesses across Cinemas, Content Production, Distribution, Food, Real Estate, IT Parks, Agri Business, and Print Publications; having offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Bhopal, apart from being present in more than 120 cities of the country.