Carnival Group appoints Vaishali Sarwankar as CEO & Director of Carnival Motion Pictures

‘Someone said when passion meets profession, you outshine and I am living that. I am enthusiastic about my new roles with bunch of young minds in the team which will help us to take Carnival motion pictures to new elevations. I am thankful to Dr. Bhasi for his trust in the team and giving me this vital role to shape up the operations of the studio where we are free to think and explore new avenues’. Vaishali Sarwankar expressed her excitement when asked about her new roles.