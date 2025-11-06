CARS24 elevates Manoj Yadav as Chief Business Officer for its India business

CARS24, the Indian autotech platform, has announced the elevation of Manoj Yadav as chief business officer (CBO), India.

In his new role, he will lead CARS24’s business strategy and growth engine, steering the company through its next phase of scale, profitability and innovation. With a sharp focus on sustainable expansion and customer trust, he will drive end-to-end execution across business verticals, laying the foundation for the decade ahead.

Over the years, Manoj has worked across multiple levels within the organisation, giving him a deep and holistic understanding of the business and its growth drivers.

Speaking on the elevation, Himanshu Ratnoo, CEO – India, CARS24, said: “Manoj has consistently led with clarity and action. From turning around the Retail business to building scalable systems, his deep understanding of our operations and customers stands out. As Chief Business Officer, his experience and focus will be pivotal in driving CARS24’s next phase of growth.”

Commenting on his elevation, Manoj Yadav said: “I have been fortunate to see how mobility can transform lives through access, opportunity and confidence. Better drives, better lives is a reminder of why we do what we do, and I’m excited to help take that purpose forward with even more focus.”

Before joining CARS24, Manoj held senior leadership roles at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance as AVP – marketing and head of digital alliances & business development and at Idea Cellular in the deputy managing director’s office – strategy & planning, where he drove retail expansion, business productivity and infrastructure development.