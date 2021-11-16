Cars24 ropes in Walt Disney's Sudhir Shukla as CMO

Cars24, the ecommerce platform for pre owned autos(cars and bikes) has recently appointed Sudhir Shukla from Walt Disney as CMO.He will be looking after marketing and growth for India business. Previously, he was the head of marketing at Star Sports. He joined Walt Disney as VP & Head- Marketing & Brand Strategy in 2016 and has worked across sales and marketing and grown brands such as Star Sports, Hotstar, Indian Premier League, ICC Cricket World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Super League. Prior to that, he worked with Mondelēz International for more than 10 years and has worked with brands like Cadbury Bournvita, Cadbury Choclairs and Halls.