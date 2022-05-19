CarzSo appoints Bhawna Agarwal as member of Advisory Board

She is currently serving on the advisory board of several leading companies helping accelerate their journey to commercial success. Bhawna is an alum of Harvard Business School and has been instrumental in setting up and scaling some of the largest business ventures across a range of industries and cross functional expertise in functions like Fundraising & Investment and Travel & Ecommerce, among others. She was also recognised as Asia’s Greatest CEO in 2017 by AsiaOne Magazine & Exceptional Women of Excellence in 2018.

Delighted with the addition of such a strong leader to their board team, Vaibhav Sharma, Founder & CEO of CarzSo, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Bhawna to the CarzSo team as our Advisory Board Member. With her business acumen, leadership skills and vast experience, we hope to propel CarzSo to new business heights and drive our growth strategy into newer segments & geographies. With the addition of industry veterans like Bhawna & Suneja to our board, we are looking forward to scaling our business operations and accelerating our expansion plans to help transform the retail auto industry.”