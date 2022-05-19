CarzSo appoints Bhawna Agarwal as member of Advisory Board

She has held several Leadership & Founding roles at leading platforms like NDTV gadgets, Yatra.com & Times Internet.
India’s first virtual pre-owned Cars Start-up has recently announced the creation of an external advisory board with the latest appointment of Bhawna Agarwal as their new Advisory board member to accelerate company’s expansion plans and strengthen business strategy. In January, the Auto Tech start-up welcomed Suneja to their advisory board for scaling business and expanding to newer markets. This recent development would further put emphasis on scaling up & driving growth strategy into multiple geographies.
Bhawna Agarwal brings to CarzSo her rich experience of over 20 years in leading media houses and largestart-ups in India. She has held several Leadership & Founding roles at leading platforms like NDTV gadgets, Yatra.com & Times Internet where she successfully launched & scaled new businesses. Her core expertise has been around scaling up and building sustainable value especially in the Digital space. She is very passionate about supporting initiatives that encourage growth mind-setand brings extensive insights by providing strategic direction, diverse perspectives, & positive leadership.
She is currently serving on the advisory board of several leading companies helping accelerate their journey to commercial success. Bhawna is an alum of Harvard Business School and has been instrumental in setting up and scaling some of the largest business ventures across a range of industries and cross functional expertise in functions like Fundraising & Investment and Travel & Ecommerce, among others. She was also recognised as Asia’s Greatest CEO in 2017 by AsiaOne Magazine & Exceptional Women of Excellence in 2018.
Delighted with the addition of such a strong leader to their board team, Vaibhav Sharma, Founder & CEO of CarzSo, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Bhawna to the CarzSo team as our Advisory Board Member. With her business acumen, leadership skills and vast experience, we hope to propel CarzSo to new business heights and drive our growth strategy into newer segments & geographies. With the addition of industry veterans like Bhawna & Suneja to our board, we are looking forward to scaling our business operations and accelerating our expansion plans to help transform the retail auto industry.”
“We have achieved several milestones in a short span of time and after creating a strong base we are now conducting a progressive restructuring for a profitable leap in business by introducing the new-gen technology. With our focused effort to digitize the physical retail auto sector, aiming to expand the customer touchpoints into the virtual world,” he added.
Commenting on joining the advisory board of CarzSo, Bhawna Agarwal said, “I am extremely excited to be on the board. The work that Vaibhav and the CarzSo team is doing is very innovative, and I am looking forward to bringing fresh perspective & insights to the founding team to augment their reach in their various endeavours as they continue to grow so they can deliver a high-value proposition for this massive market which is largely underserved.