Cashify appoints Raghvendra Singh as chief technology officer

Cashify has appointed Raghvendra Singh as its chief technology officer, effective January 1, 2026. Singh was previously serving as head of Engineering at the company and has held leadership roles including senior vice president and vice president of Engineering.

The appointment comes as Cashify enters its next phase of growth, which includes expansion into new product categories beyond smartphones and a plan to scale its physical retail presence to more than 300 stores. The company has indicated expectations of 30–35% growth in the coming year.

In his new role, Singh will oversee Cashify’s technology strategy and execution, covering platform architecture, engineering, infrastructure and security. The move reflects the company’s focus on strengthening its technology foundation as it scales operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Mandeep Manocha, co-founder & CEO, Cashify, said: “As Cashify continues to scale recommerce operations across India, Raghvendra’s leadership becomes increasingly critical. He has played a central role in building the proprietary platforms, data-led pricing, and verification systems that power large-scale device reuse across India. As CTO, he will further strengthen our technology roadmap, ensuring our platforms continue to drive trust, efficiency, and sustainability across the entire device lifecycle.”

Singh has spent over a decade at Cashify and has been closely involved in the development of its consumer-facing platforms and internal systems. During this period, he has led engineering teams and supported the company’s expansion by focusing on platform stability and scale.

Speaking on his appointment, Raghvendra Singh, CTO, Cashify, said, “I’m honoured to take on the role of CTO at Cashify. As the company continues to scale at the intersection of technology and the circular economy, my focus will be on shaping a resilient, future-ready technology foundation. This includes embedding AI and data deeply into our platforms and decision systems, strengthening reliability and security, and ensuring our technology roadmap consistently enables faster execution, smarter decisions, and sustainable growth for both the business and our customers.”